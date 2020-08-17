WATCH: Days of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson: "If Anyone Was Going to Beat My Ass, Let It Be Kassie"

Author:
Publish date:
Robert Scott Wilson

The latest episode of the Dishin' Days webcast featured Days of Our Lives actors Kassie DePaiva (Eve) and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben). Of course, red-hot scenes featuring Eve torturing an underwear-clad Ben recently tantalized fans, but what were the stars' reactions to the titillating material? 

Related: Days of Our Lives Stars Look Back on Ben-Eve Torture Scenes

DePaiva recalled getting the call about returning to DAYS, saying:

I got a phone call and [they] said they’d like to have you back for a short story arc. Are you interested? And I said yes and that was it, and I didn’t know I was coming back as a freakin’ super villain! I had no idea he [Wilson] was going to be in his underwear, either. 

Wilson chimed in:

She’s the best. If anyone was going to beat my ass, let it be Kassie.

He added:

They did an awesome job writing it, the whole crew, [head writer] Ron [Carlivati] and his team and the producers. There was a lot of care with it and, you know, it was Kassie’s show. She had the boatload I just had to—I just kind of had to endure the pain.

Watch the co-stars chat it up below.

Related Stories