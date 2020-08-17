WATCH: Days of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson: "If Anyone Was Going to Beat My Ass, Let It Be Kassie"

Steven Bergman Photography

The latest episode of the Dishin' Days webcast featured Days of Our Lives actors Kassie DePaiva (Eve) and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben). Of course, red-hot scenes featuring Eve torturing an underwear-clad Ben recently tantalized fans, but what were the stars' reactions to the titillating material?

Related: Days of Our Lives Stars Look Back on Ben-Eve Torture Scenes

DePaiva recalled getting the call about returning to DAYS, saying:

I got a phone call and [they] said they’d like to have you back for a short story arc. Are you interested? And I said yes and that was it, and I didn’t know I was coming back as a freakin’ super villain! I had no idea he [Wilson] was going to be in his underwear, either.

Wilson chimed in:

She’s the best. If anyone was going to beat my ass, let it be Kassie.

He added:

They did an awesome job writing it, the whole crew, [head writer] Ron [Carlivati] and his team and the producers. There was a lot of care with it and, you know, it was Kassie’s show. She had the boatload I just had to—I just kind of had to endure the pain.

Watch the co-stars chat it up below.