Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Galen Gering will be rejoining Days of Our Lives as Rafe Hernandez. It was originally reported in February that the actor had departed the show with a final air date at the end of this month. Gering has been in the role since 2008.

EW spoke with Executive Producer Ken Corday about the state of the show where he revealed Gering's return. Corday also commented about the recently announced departure of Kristian Alfonso by saying,

In order to launch a new story ... and we had a great story for her, we still do ... I needed her off-camera for three or four months. During that time, something very interesting happens so she comes back to Salem with a secret. It doesn't look like that's going to happen.

It seems that Alfonso's announcement of her impending departure has forced the powers that be to rearrange storylines. There is no report when Gering will return to Salem. DAYS is scheduled to resume production on August 31.

