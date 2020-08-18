DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Named As Co-EP Of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has made in-house DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss a co-executive producer. This newest development came on Monday during a meeting DeGeneres had with staffers via video conference, where she addressed the accusations of a toxic work environment and racism according to Variety.

According to the trade paper, during the talk the comic and talk show host apologized to her staffers for the workplace culture and wanted to "come back strong" for the upcoming 18th season and once again made a commitment to having diversity on her show, which DeGeneres revealed Boss was instrumental in creating.

Last week, Boss spoke with Us Weekly about the accusations regarding DeGeneres admitted things had to be addressed and stated,

There’s been love. I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly.

Boss has worked alongside with DeGeneres on Ellen's Game of Games. He hosts the Disney Plus series Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings with his wife, Allison Holker, and has appeared in Blades of Glory, Hairspray, and Magic Mike XXL.