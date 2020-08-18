General Hospital EP Frank Valentini Discusses "Intrigue" at the 2020 Nurses Ball

It's that time of year again: The 2020 Nurses Ball is upon us on General Hospital. The event ,which raises money for HIV/AIDS research, is in high gear in Port Charles and that means viewers can look forward to some mystery and drama alongside their musical numbers at the highly coveted event of the season.

What's on deck at this year's Nurses Ball? TV Insider spoke with GH executive producer Frank Valentini, who gave some interesting scoop at what fans of the long-running ABC daytime drama can expect.

Last year, attendees had to worry about murderous Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) being on the loose. This year, Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) the one with an axe to grind now that she has lost custody of Wiley (Erik and Theo Olson). Nelle is not one to take bad news lying down. So, she is intimately involved in the Nurses Ball as are the Corinthos family, Michael (Chad Duell), Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). The whole cast is involved and there’s a lot of intrigue with a lot of different people. One of the things to watch for is Nelle’s reaction to losing custody of Wyle.

Uh-oh. So, after the ball is over, what will happen? Valentini explains.