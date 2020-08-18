On the most recent episode of Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast. Days of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) was the featured guest. The tall, dark, and handsome actor opened up about scene partner Victoria Konefal (Ciara)'s upcoming exit.

He said:

Well, you know she had mentioned it to me a while back and I was like, 'Well, you know, I support you either way.' I had just talked about this the other day. 'I support you either way, one-hundred percent, whatever it is you wanna do,' because I get it. You want to do other things but, you know, hopefully she’ll come back.

What's in store for Ben without Ciara? Wilson speculated:

Let’s see what happens. I don’t know. I think the next step for Ben—and again. I don’t know where this story’s going, I truly don’t—but I mean, it would be...He’s only been able to better himself when he’s had Ciara. So if there’s ever a time for personal growth for him, to see where he truly stands in his healing process, it’s to see how he’ll stand on one leg without his other partner.

Listen to the full episode below.