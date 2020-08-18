The Bold and the Beautiful Newbie Delon de Metz Shares His Love for Another Classic Cali Soap

California, here we come! The Bold and the Beautiful newcomer Delon de Metz will soon arrive in Los Angeles as Zende Forrester Dominguez. However, he already has fond memories of another LA-set soap.

de Metz dished to Soap Opera Digest that he'd love to see a revival of 2000s classic The O.C. He shared:

What I think was so interesting about The O.C. were the storylines. They were slice-of-life things that people go through in high school, and you just related immediately. I think it was the purest form of teen soap, and it was the dialogue that carried it; dialogue and real-life scenarios that people could relate to. That's what I gravitate towards.

Unfortunately for De Metz and other O.C.-holics, Fox Entertainment's Michael Thorn confirmed that the show won't be revived anytime soon. He told Deadline:

The O.C. will not happen despite my deep passion for it to come back. No one is available, unfortunately. I would be lying if I said ‘I didn’t ask’ every June.

To remember our beloved Cohens and Attwoods, check out a vintage O.C. moment below.