The Bold and the Beautiful showrunner Brad Bell previewed what's ahead for the Forresters, Logans, Spencers, and more in the latest issue of Australia’s TV Soap magazine. That means a change of pace for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), he said, via new love interest Tanner Novlan (Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan).

Bell explained:

As far as we know, Finn is not related to anyone who’s already on the canvas. He’s a fresh new presence. Finn has some mystery to him and we can build a back story around him. Whenever I bring on new characters, I ask, ‘How can we tie them into the past?’ However, with John Finnegan, it feels good to have a clean slate and have someone be new for Steffy. She has been involved with all the Spencer men. It’s a tight universe. Now she’s breaking free with a young, accomplished, kind, handsome doctor, which is something that I think the fans have been rooting to have happen.

That means Dr. Finn will be by her side during a heinous addiction to pills. And what about Sally (Courtney Hope) nearly pulling one over on Wyatt (Darin Brooks) by chaining Flo (Katrina Bowden) to a radiator? Bell said that Flo's secret message to Wyatt was almost racier:

'Women in peril' storylines are gripping, but they're not my favourites [sic] to drag out. We had some great drama with all of the actors in this story. They were all fantastic. We were trying for a clever way for Flo to reach out to Wyatt. Initially, the concept was for the message to be written right on Sally's bum, but program practices didn't approve.

Bell also teased a romance between Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and a continuation of the Ridge (Thorsten Kaye)-Katie (Heather Tom)-Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang)-Bill (Don Diamont) drama.