The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott: "I Never Wanted to Go Home" as a Child
Melody Thomas Scott has found that acting provided her with a true home. The The Young and the Restless star explained to Parade.com how growing up in an abusive household made her value the stage.
She said:
I knew I wasn’t living the life of a normal little girl at home, but I could go to a soundstage and play the part of a normal little girl, so that gave me a great respite. I wanted to live on a soundstage; I never wanted to go home, because the crew and the cast treated me so sweetly and it was so much fun. I wasn’t getting any of that at home. I think that was the beginning of my fascination of being an actress in that it gave me what I was searching for and couldn’t find in real life.
Although she has consulted mediums in past years, Thomas Scott does not forgive her abusive grandmother. She recalled:
She always says the same thing now that she’s on the other side. She sees how horrible it must have been for me to have been in her charge and she is asking me for forgiveness. She is constantly asking me for forgiveness, and I have yet to go along with that. I always say, ‘No. No. No. No.’