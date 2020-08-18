Melody Thomas Scott

Melody Thomas Scott has found that acting provided her with a true home. The The Young and the Restless star explained to Parade.com how growing up in an abusive household made her value the stage.

She said:

I knew I wasn’t living the life of a normal little girl at home, but I could go to a soundstage and play the part of a normal little girl, so that gave me a great respite. I wanted to live on a soundstage; I never wanted to go home, because the crew and the cast treated me so sweetly and it was so much fun. I wasn’t getting any of that at home. I think that was the beginning of my fascination of being an actress in that it gave me what I was searching for and couldn’t find in real life.

Although she has consulted mediums in past years, Thomas Scott does not forgive her abusive grandmother. She recalled: