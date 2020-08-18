Melody Thomas Scott

The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) spoke to Variety about her brand-new memoir. She divulged her experience of Hollywood's culture of abuse.

MTS shared that Cosmo Morgan, founder of the Hollywood Children’s Theater, abused her. Of his type, she said:

All of the nonsense that I went through as a child, that happened not really with legitimate producers, legitimate drama coaches. I found it was always these losers on the fringe of Hollywood. They had their own bulls— that they had created to try and have children around them, but they weren’t the real deal. Never, ever as an adult did I deal with the casting couch. [I had] an agent sending me out on legitimate interviews. I find the more illegitimate they are, the more likely it is to find that type of thing. And these poor mothers — these moms who have never been in the business: they’re probably from out of town and they know nothing about show business but they want to get their kid in — they’re too naive to look for those kind of the things. And then my grandmother went beyond that and thought that anything was fair game if it could possibly get me ahead.

Did her grandmother ever talk with her about the abuse? MTS responded: