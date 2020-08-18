Three 'Ellen' Producers "Part Ways" With Show

Ellen

Three senior producers have "parted ways" with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, reports Variety. Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, plus co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, are all out at the chatfest. Ellen employees found out the news during a Monday videoconference call.

Recently, former Ellen producer Hedda Muskat detailed an incident in which Glavin reportedly verbally abused staff, and the host just laughed. Several former employees also accused Leman of sexual harassment, while Norman reportedly "groomed" an ex-staffer and tried to perform oral sex on him.