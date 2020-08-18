WATCH: Melody Thomas Scott Explains Why She Almost Turned Down Her Role on The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) participated in a virtual book signing for her memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama. During the LiveSigning event, MTS also answered some interesting questions.
When asked if she ever imagined being on the show for decades, Thomas Scott replied:
In fact, I didn’t even want to take the job. My agent had to talk me into it because I had gotten a sitcom pilot the same week, and in that instance, the actor has to choose just one. You can’t do both of them. And I wanted the sitcom and she worked really hard to change my mind.
And I did it and I thought, 'Gee, well this is a really fun place to work and I like all the people and I like the production.' And slowly but surely my three-year contract was renewed. Then, it became six, then nine, then twelve, and before you know it you’re looking at decades of being on the same show, which is such a blessing. It’s given me everything that I hold dear.
