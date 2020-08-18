WATCH: Melody Thomas Scott Explains Why She Almost Turned Down Her Role on The Young and the Restless

Melody Thomas Scott

The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) participated in a virtual book signing for her memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama. During the LiveSigning event, MTS also answered some interesting questions.

When asked if she ever imagined being on the show for decades, Thomas Scott replied:

In fact, I didn’t even want to take the job. My agent had to talk me into it because I had gotten a sitcom pilot the same week, and in that instance, the actor has to choose just one. You can’t do both of them. And I wanted the sitcom and she worked really hard to change my mind.

And I did it and I thought, 'Gee, well this is a really fun place to work and I like all the people and I like the production.' And slowly but surely my three-year contract was renewed. Then, it became six, then nine, then twelve, and before you know it you’re looking at decades of being on the same show, which is such a blessing. It’s given me everything that I hold dear.

