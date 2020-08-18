WATCH: Tamron Hall and Jay Manuel Discuss How "Eccentric" Industry Inspired His Novel

Tamron Hall chatted with former America's Next Top Model mentor Jay Manuel, who has penned a new novel called The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown. The fashion expert shared what made him write the book, saying:

This was inspired by my life in the whole fashion industry and this eccentric world of reality TV and, you know, I wanted it to be a lot of fun. And I used satire specifically because we tend to laugh but also learn more about ourselves, kind of, through humor and that was the concept behind writing this book the way I did.

He added:

And I very specifically wanted to look at how the entertainment industry deals with intersectionality and Black women’s identity.

Watch more of the Tamron Hall chat below.