WATCH: Victoria Rowell Talks "Wonderful" Part of Acting on The Young and the Restless

Steven Bergman Photography

Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla Winters, The Young and the Restless) sat down with Australia's Today Extra on the Nine Network to discuss career ventures past and present. She reflected on her long-running role on Y&R, noting:

Playing the character was wonderful, because it’s like the longest Broadway show ever, right? You keep getting to build on the show because the show never ends. The show is now 47 years old, kind of like Neighbours in Australia, right?

Rowell is also hosting Urban Movie Channel's new home renovation show, Trash vs Treasure. Of her inspiration, she explained:

Trash vs Treasure, I love interior decorating. I’m self taught. I was blessed with Oprah Winfrey’s magic wand when she recognized me as an interior designer and invited me to be in her magazine.

But I wanted to really pay attention to the disenfranchised community, people living below the poverty line and helping mothers with very tight spaces and reimagining their space.

Watch the interview below.