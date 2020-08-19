Brad Bell Teases Upcoming Love Triangles on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brad Bell

The Bold and the Beautiful showrunner Brad Bell previewed some tantalizing triangles with TV Insider.

For one, all isn't well in paradise for newlyweds Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). There's Ridge's "destiny," Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), to contend with, and the scheme set in place by Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) that helped her BFF nab the fashion heir.

Bell teased that, while Ridge is unaware of being manipulated, there's more story to come, saying:

Will Ridge find his way back to Brooke, or is he ready to set sail with Shauna?

Meanwhile, Brooke's recent kissing partner, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), is going to the mat for on-again (or are they off again)? Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Bell added:

Bill has to let Katie knows that she's No. 1 in his heart.

As for Ridge's daughter Steffy? The Forrester scion (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will battle an opioid addiction and new passion for Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan). Fans can also expect a triangle between Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz).