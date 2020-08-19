Kelly Monaco Praises General Hospital Fans and Lindsay Hartley

Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital star Kelly Monaco is grateful for all the love and support she's received and is letting them know it. Monaco expressed her gratitude towards her fans after she was sidelined due to a 14-day quarantine after she experienced breathing problems while on set.

Monaco told fans on Twitter,

Monaco also gave thanks to Lindsay Hartley, who subbed for her while she was out and sang her praises and said on the social media site,

Hartley also chimed in on Twitter and mentioned how grateful she was for Monaco's support. She stated,