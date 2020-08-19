Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) is opening up about her off-screen life in her new memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama. In an interview with TV Insider, Mel shared what CBS was like back in those days.

Thomas Scott shared:

It was a busy lot. We had Y&R, The Bold and the Beautiful [starting in 1987] and The Price Is Right, which we still have. And we had Three’s Company, too. I remember that turbulent era where there was feuding going on between John Ritter (Jack) and Joyce DeWitt (Janet) with their [co-star] Suzanne Somers (Chrissy). If they were walking towards Suzanne, they’d turn away. I had both John and Joyce at separate times frantically knock on my dressing room door, which was in the main hallway. I opened my door once and John Ritter was there and he said, ‘Hi, I’m so sorry. I’m John Ritter. Can I come in here for a minute?’ I said, ‘Sure, okay!’ Initially, I had no idea what was going on.

Back at Y&R, not everything was smooth sailing. Eventually, an "underlying issue" ruptured the friendship between MTS and Jeanne Cooper (Katherine Chancellor). And around that time, Nikki also had a pretty creepy romance.

Thomas Scott recalled: