The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott Talks "Turbulent" Times in TV
The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) is opening up about her off-screen life in her new memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama. In an interview with TV Insider, Mel shared what CBS was like back in those days.
Thomas Scott shared:
It was a busy lot. We had Y&R, The Bold and the Beautiful [starting in 1987] and The Price Is Right, which we still have. And we had Three’s Company, too. I remember that turbulent era where there was feuding going on between John Ritter (Jack) and Joyce DeWitt (Janet) with their [co-star] Suzanne Somers (Chrissy). If they were walking towards Suzanne, they’d turn away. I had both John and Joyce at separate times frantically knock on my dressing room door, which was in the main hallway. I opened my door once and John Ritter was there and he said, ‘Hi, I’m so sorry. I’m John Ritter. Can I come in here for a minute?’ I said, ‘Sure, okay!’ Initially, I had no idea what was going on.
Back at Y&R, not everything was smooth sailing. Eventually, an "underlying issue" ruptured the friendship between MTS and Jeanne Cooper (Katherine Chancellor). And around that time, Nikki also had a pretty creepy romance.
Thomas Scott recalled:
This was right before Victor (Eric Braeden). The storyline was horrifying. Paul Tulley, who played Edward is a wonderful actor. He was the sweetest guy, too – until we counted down and the red light on the camera went on. Then, I was terrified! He was great. It was a very ‘Norman Bates’ (Psycho) storyline. Very eerie. His mother’s ashes were on the mantel. Edward’s demise was unfortunate. He ended up blowing himself up. He wanted Nikki to go with him, but, fortunately, I had some time left on my contract!