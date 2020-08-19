Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) is getting ready for an epic showdown. The GH team, including executive producer Frank Valentini, appeared on Good Morning America to discuss a mid-pandemic return to set.

The Emmy-winning actress opened up about her joy at filming again and some upcoming storylines. Wright dished:

Oh my gosh, I was so excited to know we were coming back: not just to be back at work and be around everyone we love and our GH family, but also our fans. Our fans have been dying to have us back.

And what's coming up for Carly? Wright teased:

Well, the only thing I can tease, and I’m sure I’m going to get in trouble for saying this, is there’s going to be a huge confrontation between Nelle [Chloe Lanier] and Carly.

Watch the full segment below.