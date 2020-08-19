Robin Roberts and Janai Norman Good Morning America/YouTube

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts and Janai Norman discussed shocking updates in the unsolved murder of Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell of Run-DMC. The legendary DJ was killed in a Hollis, Queens, recording studio on October 30, 2002.

Recently, two arrests have been made in the case: longtime suspects Karl Jordan and Ronald Washington. Norman was on the scene at the courthouse, noting:

Hard to believe it's been 18 years since Jam Master Jay's murder shook the music industry.

She shared footage of acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme making an announcement of the charges.

DuCharme said:

Today we begin to answer the question of who killed Jason Mizell.

He added:

It was important to us then and remains important to us now to bring justice for the victim.

Watch the segment below.