WATCH: Soap Alums Star in Laura Bell Bundy's Inspiring Music Video

Guiding Light alum Laura Bell Bundy (ex-Marah) has just released a music video for female empowerment anthem "Get It Girl, You Go." The Broadway actress featured Shoshana Bean and Anika Noni Rose on the track, according to Playbill.

The song was released on August 18, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Bundy told People:

This video celebrates how far women have come in the last 100 years including getting the right to vote, the right to join the workforce, the right to earn a college degree and to run for public office.

She added:

This year we have a record number of women running for Congress! As a line from the song says: 'It's time to run the world, we're taking over this place. Welcome to the future, it was worth the wait!' I wanted to feature the women running for public office as well as the public (female) figures that support them.

The video includes a number of fellow soap alums, spliced with footage of inspiring women in American history and politics. Fans should keep their eyes open for appearances by fellow GL alum Brittany Snow (ex-Susan) and All My Children alum Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia Frye).

Watch the full vid below.