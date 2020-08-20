Al Roker Offers Career Advice: "Never Give Up Your Day Job"

Steven Bergman Photography

The Today Show's Al Roker is sharing life lessons with the release of his latest book, You Look So Much Better in Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success. In an appearance on the 5 Questions with Dan Schwabel podcast, Roker opened up about his own experiences have informed how he advises others.

Roker divulged that he achieved his dream career by working his day job while cultivating other opportunities. He said:

The other thing is to never give up your day job, and my day job is the 'Today' show, so that's the priority. And then when I can fit other things in like a jigsaw, that's what I do.

He added:

I get up an hour early just to make sure that I have the time to do the things I want and need to do. Like I wrote the book before I would even get on the phone with my meteorologist. I would write when I was traveling. Instead of getting on your phone and scrolling the interweb, there's a lot of things you can do if you don't go down those internet rabbit holes. gave me the two best bits of advice, which was always be yourself — that's all you've got; anything after that you're going to have trouble, because you've got to create this character as opposed to being yourself.

Listen to the full discussion below.