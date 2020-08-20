Thorsten Kaye

Ridge is ready to give up the world on The Bold and the Beautiful. He turns to Brooke to help repair the damage he's done to their marriage.

Related: Which Wifey Should Ridge Turn to on The Bold and the Beautiful? (POLL)

Brooke is crushed at how easy it was for her man to throw away all the years of ups and downs in a hot second. Ridge claims he wasn't thinking (meaning drunk off his ass), but can clean up the mess.

Brooke wants that too, but can't get past it. Where there's smoke, there's fire, she claims, and wants to know about the attraction that drove him to the altar. Ridge is the man she's loved the the most, but without trust or faith, it's no dice.

Ridge vows to not let Brooke go. He wants to grow old surrounded by children and grandchildren. He asks Brooke's forgiveness.

Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!