Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Was "Quarantine Surprise," John Legend Tells Today Show

John Legend has a lot to celebrate. He and wife Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child; the happy news comes on the heels of Legend releasing his third album in June. But the EGOT winner wasn't planning to give Miles and Luna another sibling so soon, he told Today.

In fact, he wasn't expecting to be expecting! Legend revealed to Craig Melvin:

It was a surprise, a little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say. But we're very excited, and we’re grateful for all the well wishes we've gotten from people all around the world. Thank you so much.

The couple revealed the news in Legend's new music video, "Wild" (watch below).

Legend also wore a cozy Lanvin sheep sweater, another nod to his beloved family. It's one of Luna's favorites, he shared: