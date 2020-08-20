Courtney Hope Steven Bergman Photography

Courtney Hope is making her way to The Young and the Restless! The actress, who recently wrapped a three-year stint as Sally Spectra at The Bold and the Beautiful, got tongues wagging across social media when she posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing Y&R swag.

RELATED: Courtney Hope OUT As Sally Spectra At The Bold and the Beautiful

"It's accurate," said Y&R's publicist confirming Hope's casting. "Additional details will be shared at a later date."

Should Hope cross over as spitfire Sally Spectra, or as an all-new character? Share your thoughts in the comments!