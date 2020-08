Days of Our Lives fans can expect more family drama on screen. Alison Sweeney (Sami) recently shared on Instagram how much she loves working with her character's stepdad, Drake Hogestyn (John).

We've already seen John collapse during an argument with Sami, but Sweeney said we can look forward to even more amazing scenes. She posted:

How would you like to next see Sami and John interact? Sound off in the comments.