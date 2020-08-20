Steven Bergman Photography

Lieutenant Marcus Taggert is alive on General Hospital! Portrayer Réal Andrews shared the unexpected joys of resuming his fan-favorite role in a recent Crowdcast live-stream. He revealed he thought the character was dead, too.

He shared:

You know, Taggert was dead. I mean, for real. Taggert was dead, and because of y’all’s support and passion, Taggert was brought back. You know, the writers did an amazing job of bringing him back but truly, you guys were a massive part of bringing Taggert back.

He's back filming and is really psyched for new material, saying:

Even yesterday we were filming, and me, Maurice [Benard, Sonny], and Steve [Burton, Jason] were doing some great stuff. They’ve got some amazing storylines coming your way, so y’all are going to be really happy. And even Steve was like, 'Man, I haven't seen Maurice so happy in a long time.' And that’s just how we roll.

And will Taggert reunite with ex Portia (Brook Kerr) or find a new lady love? Andrews divulged: