The Real's Jeannie Mai Credits "Black Culture" for "Style and Swag"

The Real's Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton are embarking on a new initiative. The co-hosts will showcase their respective shopping hauls from Black businesses on YouTube, partnering with entertainment corporation Kin.

Mai told Black Enterprise:

My whole childhood I have been inspired by Black culture. I attribute a lot of my style and swag to the Black culture. Which is why I also need to be proactive about the need for change. I need to speak up against system oppression and injustice. And I need to be responsible as a consumer to promote Black entrepreneurs and business owners to help the community flourish.

Houghton added: