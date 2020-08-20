The Talk's Eve Remembers Losing Her First Major Record Deal

Steven Bergman Photography

The Talk co-host Eve has had plenty of highs in her music and presenting careers. But she opened up about one of her lower moments on BET's Ruff Ryders Chronicles.

Before she joined Double R, Eve was a part of Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment, AllHipHop noted. That situation frustrated her, she said:

I went from being at home at my mom's house to taking a flight to LA so that I could record a demo to play for Dre. I will never forget after I recorded this demo, Dre heard it and was like, 'Let's make a deal.'

I remember that when I was working with Dre, Eminem did get signed. So I would literally show up to studio sessions that I wasn't supposed to be at, where I knew Dre was going to be, and be like, 'When am I recording? When are you going to put me on a song? What's going on?'

Eventually, Eve said:

I think [Dr. Dre] got sick of that. And I got dropped [from the label] eight months later.

And Eve went on to her own legendary career with a new label...Dre later produced her hit single "Let Me Blow Ya Mind," among other tracks," and the rest is history.