The Young and the Restless' Jordi Vilasuso's Wife Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage

Steven Bergman Photography

Our thoughts and prayers go out to The Young and the Restless' Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales) and his family. The actor and his wife, Kaitlin, revealed on Instagram that she suffered a miscarriage. The couple have two daughters Riley, 7, and Everly, 4.

Kaitlin posted on her IG account and explained her decision to discuss her tragedy was due to the stigma surrounding it. Kaitlin said,

I know that miscarriage has a stigma surrounding it in a sense, with so many women who have experienced it being hesitant to talk about it. And now, being one of those ‘one in four women’ that I never thought I’d be.. I understand it even more. It’s a different kind of hurt than I’ve ever experienced. It is so personal.

Read her entire post below.

Vilasuso spoke out as well and he thanked his wife for her "strength and your vulnerability."

Read Vilasuso's remarks below.