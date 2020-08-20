Confrontations, common grounds, and compassion take place on The Young and the Restless.

Billy/Victoria: The black sheep Abbott (Jason Thompson) and the Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) come together, courtesy of their daughter, Katie. The little girl has an allergic reaction while spending time with Billy and is rushed to the hospital. Victoria shows up and spies a moment Billy is having when he gets a little emotional about Katie's situation.

Billy starts to have memories of Delia and Victoria comforts him. Later, Victoria lets Billy know she's no longer angry with him regarding his past actions. He admits he's stunned she forgives him.

Sharon/Adam/Chelsea: The outcast Newman (Mark Grossman) is absent at home, and the fashion designer (Melissa Claire Egan) heads over to the first Mrs. Adam Newman's (Sharon Case) house to find out if she's been in contact with him. It seems Sharon hasn't heard from him. She may have an idea where he is but doesn't clue Chelsea in.

Instead, Sharon tells Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that Adam may be back in Kansas and calls Victor (Eric Braeden) to use his jet to bring him back home. Meanwhile, Chelsea goes to Mr. Moneybags to have the plane loaned to her, thinking Adam may be in Las Vegas. Victor informs Chelsea Sharon already has it and is on her way to Kansas. Chelsea figures out Sharon hustled her and is going to do things her way. Will Adam's ladies have a showdown? Look for Chelsea to make a stunning discovery when she arrives in Kansas.

Victor: The Black Knight puts Nick (Joshua Morrow) on notice.

Nick/Phyllis: The Newman playboy helps Red (Michelle Stafford) execute her plan. Look for Phyllis to get a victory.

Lily: The former model (Christel Khalil) pushes Billy.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) has some questions about his cousin Nate's (Sean Dominic) relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Does Devon's girlfriend Elena (Brytni Sarpi) have anything to worry about?

Amanda/Elena: The legal maverick and the nurse find something they agree on.

Theo/Lola/Kyle/Summer: The Newman tartlet (Hunter King) announces a surprising decision. Meanwhile, the Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) shares a close moment with his chef ex-wife (Sasha Calle). Does Summer have anything to worry about? Look for Lola to have a test for Theo (Tyler Johnson).