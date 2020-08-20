Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans) reunited with her on-screen grandson-in-law Freddie Smith (Sonny) on an episode of the Freddie & Alyssa podcast. The two were noticeably excited to see one another and Hall delivered a particularly sweet message to Smith, whom she called "magnificent."

Related: WATCH: Chandler Massey and Freddie Smith Spill Shocking Details on DAYS Exits

As fans know, Smith and Chandler Massey (Will) are no longer on contract at DAYS. So Hall was able to provide a bit of a behind-the-scenes update for the actor and his fiancée, Alyssa Tabit.

DAYS is set to resume production on September 1, and Hall revealed she's headed back then, too. She shared:

I believe, in our world, it’s September 2, because I think they’re doing a COVID dry run on the first.

And there is plenty of protocol in place to prevent the disease's spread. Hall added:

They’re being so careful about it, you know, as we would expect and are glad to see they are. We will call in and be met at our car with somebody with our temperature—with a thermometer—and and then there’s a whole set…You’ll go straight to your dressing room and everything will happen in short spurts from there. Very few people in the makeup room at the same time and clearly spaced out. On stage, there'll be very few people on stage except the essential...'the essential workers,' as we're so fond of saying now. But...and the booth, I think there will be some dividers in the booth, and hand sanitizer, Obviously, masks up until the moment of. I mean, masks from the moment you walk in until and for us, 'Okay, roll tape.'

Hall added there will be what she called a "COVID cop" on stage, an expert to tell the actors when they need to adjust their movements or actions for safety reasons.

Watch the full interview below.