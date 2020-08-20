Superstar singer Mariah Carey brought her five-(or six?) octave range to Good Morning America. She shared news of an upcoming compilation album, out Oct. 2, called The Rarities.

MC divulged:

I found stuff in my vault that I had either started to work on a long time ago and never released or that I wanted to kind of finish mixing. There are songs that have previously not been released, so it's exciting.

Carey also has a memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, out Sept. 29. She dished:

There are a lot of very personal stories about my childhood ... those are difficult but very cathartic as well. The cool thing about this project is that there are songs that I talk about writing or recording even as a little kid, starting as a little kid, until now that I've found in the vault.

Watch the diva discuss her new projects and perform two classics below.