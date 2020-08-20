Which Wifey Should Ridge Turn to on The Bold and the Beautiful? (POLL)

Thorsten Kaye

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is is definitely caught in the crosshairs on The Bold and the Beautiful. His fresh off "on the ex-wife list," Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), has endured all the ups and downs of a decades long relationship. In a hot minute, Ridge allegedly (we know better) pushed their marriage into divorce court.

Little did Brooke know, or Ridge for that matter, that he got remarried in a Las Vegas chapel to Shauna (Denise Richards). Now, Ridge is begging for forgiveness from Brooke, whilst leaving Shauna figuratively locked away in the guest room.

Who do you think Ridge should be with? Does destiny trump a potential new route to happiness? Cast your vote and sound off in the comments!