Robert Scott Wilson, Victoria Konefal

On Thursday's episode of Days of Our Lives, couples and would be couples struggle with thoughts of killing each other, both figuratively and literally. Let's get into it . . .

Chad (Billy Flynn) is trying to get issues with DiMera straightened out when Gwen (Emily O'Brien) pulls him into her bedroom because she neeeeds him - flustering Chad to no end.

Downstairs at the DiMera mansion, Jake (Brandon Barash) is trying to enjoy a little solitary "Netflix and chill" time when Gabi (Camila Banus) storms in, takes the remote, and shuts it down! She is done with his lackadaisical shenanigans!

At the Salem Inn, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) removes her bad, black wig while cursing Claire (Isabel Durant) for blowing her cover to Grandma Hope (Kristian Alfonso). Vincent (Michael Teh) annoys Eve (not terribly difficult these days) by simply asking, "What's wrong?"

In Horton Square, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) chats with Hope about the SHOCKING fact that the Salem PD can't find Eve. Ciara lets Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) know that Claire spotted Eve in the park where everybody goes when they are trying to be incognito. Unfortunately, Ben is a wee preoccupied with the necktie looking scarf Ciara had previously been wearing around her neck (Why would that seem like a good fashion choice?).

That's it for today! What did you think about the episode? Will the keystone cops at the Salem PD catch that dastardly Eve? Will Ben be able to distract himself from the temptation of Ciara's neck? What other storylines are whetting your appetite?

