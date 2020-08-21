The Bold and the Beautiful Resumes Filming After Positive COVID Test

The Bold and the Beautiful briefly pressed "pause" on production when a Bell-Phillip Television staffer tested positive for COVID-19 three-and-a-half weeks ago, reports Deadline. To be extra safe, the show moved up its first dark week (a week when there's no production) that month and added a second dark week. Production has since resumed at B&B.

Earlier today, a COVID outbreak was reported at Television City, though B&B and its sister soap The Young and the Restless have not been affected, sources say. The soap briefly halted work back in June, after one day back, due to COVID "false positives" and expanded its testing. Deadline's source described this stop-start schedule as typical of a "new normal" in these complicated times. B&B has made headlines for its efforts to maintain safe protocols while returning to filming.