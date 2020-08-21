Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Eve Channels Her Inner Mariah Carey and Has a Vision of Paige

True O'Brien

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Eduardo (A Martinez) returns to warn Gabi (Camila Banus) and Rafe (Galen Gering) that they're in danger, girl.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) eavesdrops on Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney), and learns about the circumstances of John's (Drake Hogestyn) collapse.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) tries to get Belle (Martha Madison) to see his point of view.

Rafe and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) talk about their future.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) recreates the scene of Paige's (True O'Brien) death . . . with Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Paige comes to Eve (Kassie DePaiva) in a vision.

In a 'feets don't fail me now' moment, Nicole rushes to Belle to tell on Samantha Gene.

Gabi and Jake (Brandon Barash) canoodle.

Hope and Ben work together to try and figure out where in the world is Ciara Alice Brady.

Belle calls it quits as Samantha Gene's attorney of record.

Gabi is gutted by an inevitable decision.

Hope arrests Eve and rushes to try and save Ciara.

Acting as her own attorney, Samantha Gene lays out ALL of Nicole's dirty laundry in open court.

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) goes IN on Jake.

Eric betrays his sister and covers for Nicole on the stand.

Gabi and Rafe leave Salem.