Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Jackie Zeman (Nurse Bobbie Spencer) looked back on her fave storylines with Soap Opera Digest, some of which featured Bobbie as a take-charge lady. Up first is Bobbie trying to break up a seemingly golden couple!

On the Bobbie-Scotty (Kin Shriner)-Laura (Genie Francis) triangle, she said:

That was such a brilliant story. Kin loved that story and Genie really loved that story because it was real! It was as real as what happens in real life. Boy meets girl, boy has feelings for girl, they start to have a romance and another woman comes along and tries to break it up. For Bobbie to come on with the kind of agenda and initiative to say, 'If I want it, I have to go after it and get it for myself, and he’s the one I want’ was a very alpha way of behaving in those days.

And, of course, Bobbie's original "alpha" ways were mirrored two decades later in her long-lost daughter, Carly (then-Sarah Brown). Zeman originally expected some of Carly's stories for herself. She said: