Kassie DePaiva Out at Days of Our Lives...Again

Kassie DePaiva Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Kassie DePaiva (Eve) is headed out of Salem. Soaps.com confirms the actress is exiting the NBC soap on August 26. Recently, DePaiva explained that she was only back for a short stint.

Will Eve return anytime soon? Stay tuned in to Daytime Confidential for the latest...