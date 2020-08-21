Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Two Months in Prison

Former The Edge of Night and 90210 star Lori Loughlin has been sentenced to two months in prison in the college admissions scandal. USA TODAY shared that Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli (who got five months), both accepted plea bargains on conspiracy charges.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin to Plead Guilty For Fraud in College Admissions Scandal

Presiding U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton dubbed their crimes a "breathtaking fraud." The virtual hearing took place remotely in Boston federal court. In addition to her time in jail, Loughlin must pay a $150,000 fine, that will be followed by two years' supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

She told Gorton, per Deadline:

Your honor, I am truly and profoundly deeply sorry. I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to swayed from my moral compass.

Gorton stated that two letters were submitted to the court on Loughlin's behalf, but did not explain what they said. He told the court:

I accept the … plea agreement negotiated by the government and Ms. Loughlin and I conclude that the agreed sentence … is sufficient but not greater than needed for punishment. There is no mystery about the outcome.

Deadline suggests that Loughlin is "unlikely to serve [her] full sentence." The article adds that Loughlin will probably head to a medium-security prison near Victorville, California, which her lawyers recommended and Gorton thought might be a good choice.

Giannulli must pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service. His supervised release will also last two years. Both must surrender themselves on November 19, which Deadline claims goes against their desire to space out their sentences for their daughters' sakes.