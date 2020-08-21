LA County Reports COVID-19 Outbreak at Television City

Gary Minnaert/WikiCommons/Public Domain

Three employees at the legendary Television City studio complex have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Formerly known as CBS Television City, the complex is home to The Price is Right, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. According to Variety, no details have been released about which production the outbreak is linked to.

Long-running daytime soap operas B&B and Y&R resumed production in June and July respectively after a months-long shutdown due to the virus. Television City was purchased by Hackman Capital in 2018.