Steven Bergman Photography

Ashley Jones (Bridget, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-Parker, General Hospital) posted a photo on Instagram of an exciting new project. Jones shared on Instagram:

The shot shows her, Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney, GH), and Disney star Emily Skinner on the set of the upcoming film Double Kidnapped. Willis stars as Joanna and Jones appears as Mandy. The TV film is set to debut on December 10, 2020, per IMDb.