The Kelly Clarkson Show is Gearing Up for Season 2 This September

The Kelly Clarkson Show is revving up production! The Emmy-winning show will begin filming episodes on the Universal Studios lot at the beginning of September, Deadline reports.

The second season will debut on Monday, September 21; five more original episodes will air the week of September 14 as a countdown. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, there will be a virtual, rather than in-person, audience. That way, Clarkson can safely interact with fans remotely. Rigorous protocols to prevent the spread of COVID will be put in place, in line with "NBCUniversal’s safety guidelines, CDC guidance and state and local orders."