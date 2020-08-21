The Young and the Restless grad Redaric Williams (ex-Tyler Michaelson) is headlining the new TV One flick Don't Waste Your Pretty, reports The Futon Critic. Production for the film, whose story is based on Demetria Lucas' self-help book of the same name, has just concluded in Atlanta.

Robyn Greene Arrington, TV One's Vice President of Original Programming and Production, stated:

We are thrilled to have successfully completed filming on Don't Waste Your Pretty. Though the impact of COVID-19 postponed the start of production, we ultimately got back work as quickly and as safely possible with our long time production partners at Swirl Films. Our teams employed all of the industry prescribed precautionary measures and scaled down to the most essential elements necessary to produce this film with an abundance of care and consideration for all involved.

Pretty features a closely-knit group of friends dealing with life's troubles and joys. Williams stars as Michael, while singer-songwriter Keri Hilson appears as Mykah. Greenleaf's Deborah Joy Winans, Saints & Sinners' Jasmine Burke and Kaye Singleton, and Being Mary Jane's Raney Branch also star.