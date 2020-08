WATCH: Brandi Carlile Joins Kelly Clarkson for Kellyoke Cover of "Poison and Wine"

Brandi Carlile joined Kelly Clarkson for a duet on her "Kellyoke" segment. The country-rock songstress and the talk show host joined forces for a rendition of The Civil Wars' "Poison and Wine."

Carlile admitted on Twitter she "can't stop" listening to the cover:

Watch the singers show off their vocal chops below.