Rena Sofer

Quinn (Rena Sofer) ran straight to Bill (Don Diamont) with a Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) status update on Friday's The Bold and the Beautiful. Bill tries to get tough with her about her stance against Brooke, but she points out that it was Brooke who kissed her sister's husband.

Despite Bill saying it was Katie (Heather Tom) who was hurt, Quinn just retorts how the Spencers were collateral damage. She makes a giant leap on how their kiss set off a whole chain of events just so Brooke could be available for him.

Yes, you know it's coming . . . cue the Brooke and Bill montage in the hot air balloon in Aspen. As Brooke and Ridge work toward a reunion, Quinn lights a fire in Bill's jock to get him to run after Brooke and make a play for her!

