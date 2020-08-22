The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Zoe Decides to Date Carter After Seeing Him Half-Nekkid

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) overhears Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) talking to Bill (Don Diamont).

Carter (Lawerence Saint-Victor) asks Zoe (Kiara Barnes) for a little Netflix and chill.

Ridge is being all Ridge.

Bill gets to drinking.

Zoe spies half-nekkid Carter, which ensures her decision to go on a date with him.

Shauna (Denise Richards) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) continue to mull over their decision to hoodwink Ridge.

Quinn tries to bully Bill into telling her his true feelings for Brooke.

Fulfilling her role as a busybody, Katie (Heather Tom) overhears Bill and Quinn discussing his feelings for Brooke.

Shauna and Quinn come face to face.