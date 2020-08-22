Days of Our Lives Promo: Sami and Nicole Take Their Baby Battle to Court

Alison Sweeney

The war for Allie's (Lindsay Arnold) baby heads to court on Days of Our Lives. Sami (Alison Sweeney) takes on her brother Eric (Greg Vaughan) and rival Nicole (Arianne Zucker) in a messy baby battle.

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) visits Paige's (True O'Brien) grave and has a vision of her well-dressed daughter in the cemetery.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) admit their attraction and take their heat to the next level.

Rafe (Galen Gering) is about to blow some guy's head off, only to find out it's Big Daddy Hernandez (A Martinez).

Belle (Martha Madison) washes her hands of Sami when she finds out her role in John's (Drake Hogestyn) health crisis.

Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) visions become more disturbing as he recreates a past murder scene for his new bride, Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Watch the new DAYS promo below: