We began our Friday in Salem with Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) berating Rafe (Galen Gering) about why he hasn't caught up with Eve (Kassie DePaiva) . . . because "they know just how dangerous she can be."

Side Note: I don't hear anybody mentioning how Eve stayed in prison for an entire year taking the blame for JRo's dramatic fall from the balcony . . .

Speaking of Eve, she is over at the low rent version of the Salem Inn looking through a box of her Paigey's (True O'Brien) things. It is the six year anniversary of her murder. Vincent (Michael Teh) enters the dingy room and Eve lets him know right quick that Ben is about to feel all her pain.

At the actual Salem Inn, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is having difficulty tying his necktie when Ciara (Victoria Konefal) shows up and tries to show him how it's done. She tells some story about the fox chasing the rabbit as she sits in front of a standing Ben. Just when it appears events are turning juicy, Eve shows up and strangles Ciara with the tie . . . and not for a BDSM threesome. Ben wakes up and Ciara comforts him.

Cut to the hospital where Marlena (Deidre Hall) is folding clothes. Hope (Kristian Alfonso) walks in and offers her sincere sorrow for John's (Drake Hogestyn) unfortunate illness. Marlena looks REALLY annoyed with Hope's presence, but collects herself enough to turn around and not smack her upside the head.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) is in the lobby talking to Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) when Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) enters fresh from cutting on John's head. From her expression, the news does not look good.

