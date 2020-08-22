General Hospital Spoilers: Julian Finds Himself Between a Nelle and a Hard Place

William deVry

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ned (Wally Kurth) continue to be the Bickersons in Wonderland.

Jason (Steve Burton) tries to avoid his natural inclination to jump to conclusions.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) knows what he needs to do.

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth) have an epiphany.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason may be on the way to obliteration.

Michael (Chad Duell) thinks he knows what happened to Wiley.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) offers up her shoulder to lean on.

Carly (Laura Wright) comforts her baby boy.

Chase (Josh Swickard) gets a clue.

Julian (William deVry) doesn't even begin to know what to do.

Carly tries to be helpful . . . what could possibly go wrong?

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) wants a sit down with Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) gets a heavy case of the guilts.