Tyler Johnson

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) helped Billy (Jason Thompson) with some personnel advice on The Young and the Restless. She tells him to take his time to make sure there is enough trust and experience when hiring someone new. Billy thanks her for their chat and says he knows what to do about his troublesome cousin, Theo (Tyler Johnson).

Kyle (Michael Mealor) runs into Theo at Society, where he apparently lives and works. Kyle begrudgingly wishes his on and off friend luck, but only because they're not competing against each other. Kyle hopes they can one day work their friendship to the LOCKED and LOADED position. Just as Kyle walks away, Billy tickles Theo's phone with good news. He will be joining the ChanceCom team!

Kyle saunters over to wish Lola (Sasha Calle) well, even with Theo, and hopes she doesn't get hurt. She tells him no one will hurt her like he did.

