The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Quinn Revs Up to Squash the Forrester Out of Brooke

Quinn (Rena Sofer) is just getting warmed up on The Bold and the Beautiful. Her quest to clear the Forrester family of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is working out just the way she wants . . . or is it?

Brooke and Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) reconciliation may hit the skids if her plans work out with the help of Bill (Don Diamont) and Shauna (Denise Richards).

Watch the new B&B promo below: